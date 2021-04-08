NextSource Materials to Present at the Cormark Securities Inflection 2021 Conference April 12th to 16th

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 - Nextsource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") will be presenting at the Cormark Securities Inflection 2021 Environmental Sustainability Conference, April 12th to 16th.

The conference will take place virtually, featuring 40 companies and over 200 institutional and retail investors. NextSource is the only graphite company being featured at the Conference.

Sir Mick Davis, Chairman of NextSource and founder and CEO of Vision Blue Resources will participate in the opening panel of the Conference speaking to sustainability in the materials and mining industry.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

Nextsource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a fully integrated, global supplier of critical battery and technology materials needed to power the sustainable energy revolution.

Targeting commercial production by April 2022, the Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is regarded as one of the largest and highest-quality graphite resources in the world and the only project with SuperFlake® graphite.

With low-cost operations and both its mining and environmental licenses in place, NextSource Materials has forged strategic and exclusive partnerships with key supply chain participants to provide graphite-based anode material to international OEMs for lithium-ion and fuel cell applications, and graphite for high-end, value-added applications where graphite is an essential material.

The Company enter production in phases utilizing an all-modular build approach to construct the Molo graphite mine. Initial production will be approximately 17,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") over the first two years of production, followed by a significant expansion in production in year three to match market demand.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF"

Please see "Molo Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Molo Graphite Project located near the village of Fotadrevo in the Province of Toliara, Madagascar Prepared by Erudite Strategies (Pty) Ltd" dated May 31, 2019 for certain other details and assumptions relating to the parameters of the project, mineral resource and reserve estimates and data verification procedures. Mr. Craig Scherba, P.Geo., President and CEO of NextSource, is the qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this press release.

For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us a +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Craig Scherba, President and CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com.

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextsource Materials Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639468/NextSource-Materials-to-Present-at-the-Cormark-Securities-Inflection-2021-Conference-April-12th-to-16th