West Mining Corp. Signs Diamond Drilling Contract for Daylight and Kena Properties

Vancouver, April 8th 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE:WEST) (CNSX:WEST.CN) (OTC:WESMF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a diamond drilling contract with Wade Critchlow Enterprises Ltd. of Salmo, BC. The Company is planning on completing 10,000 metres of diamond drilling in multiple phases on its Daylight and Kena Properties located in southeastern British Columbia. The Daylight property hosts structurally controlled gold mineralization and the Kena Property contains both gold and copper porphyry targets. Drilling is expected to commence approximately June 1, 2021. The Company is fully financed to complete the drilling program.

Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West states "We are very pleased to have the experience of Critchlow Enterprises under contract for the 2021 field season. Having worked on the properties for many years, they have invaluable knowledge of the project. Working closely with our Geological team, the delineation program will have the benefit of prior information for targeted drilling."

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in world class mining camps. Our flagship "Kena" Gold and Copper Project has an extensive exploration history, over 37 kilometres of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration, with anomalies that remain open in all directions and at depth. West's other projects are situated in close proximity to recent gold discoveries in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

