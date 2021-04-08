Baselode Provides Spring/Summer Exploration Plans for its Three Athabasca High-Grade Uranium Projects

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide detailed plans for high-grade uranium exploration on the Company's Catharsis, Hook and Shadow properties (the "Properties"), Athabasca Basin area ("Athabasca") of Saskatchewan.

Baselode's exploration plans include:

Airborne Falconplus gravity surveys covering the Properties, each with 400 m flight line-spacing (May and June)

High-resolution airborne magnetics and radiometrics over Catharsis and Hook, both with 50 m flight line-spacing and low-level flying to maximize radiometric results (May and June)

Detailed airborne VTEM over Catharsis to help prioritize structural targets, each with 200 m flight-line spacing (May and June)

Ground reconnaissance prospecting, mapping and sampling following-up priority anomalies identified from the airborne geophysical surveys (June to August); and

1,000 to 2,500 m of diamond drilling (between 4 to 12 drill holes) on each Property targeting coincident airborne geophysical anomalies and areas of interest identified during ground reconnaissance exploration (July to October).

"Our goal is to incorporate the airborne geophysics with the ground geology results to produce drill-ready targets. We plan to complete a variety of high-resolution airborne geophysical surveys on each of our Properties. These surveys provide Property-wide information within a small timeframe and can detect structurally-controlled hydrothermal fluid alteration and uranium systems. We expect to identify quality drill targets by integrating each of the gravity, magnetic, EM, and radiometric data. Additionally, we will incorporate the known high-grade uranium occurrences at surface, such as boulders, outcrops and radiometric anomalies.

Should these uranium surface expressions line up with our coincident geophysical data, we will move to drill test these anomalies," said James Sykes, CEO and President of Baselode.

Update on Shadow Project Exploration

Baselode would also like to update the consultation with the Turnor Lake Indigenous communities (Birch Narrows Dene Nation and Métis Nation Saskatchewan local #40) concerning exploring its Shadow Project. Although Baselode's original timeframes have been delayed, we are encouraged by ongoing positive dialogue between the Company and the communities. Baselode is also encouraged by communities' expression in the benefits and economic development that exploration offers, provided activities are completed responsibly. Baselode is confident that a mutually beneficial and environmentally responsible resolution can be achieved in the near term and will keep its shareholders updated accordingly.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 159,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond-drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Baselode Energy Corp., and Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Projects Manager for Baselode Energy Corp., who are both considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.