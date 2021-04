Lundin Mining to Release First Quarter 2021 Results April 28, 2021

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be published on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00 ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start to ensure placement into the conference on time.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corp.