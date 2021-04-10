Provenance Gold to Conduct Private Placement

Vancouver, April 9, 2021 - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of five (5) years from their date of issue, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.

Proceeds of this private placement will be used to advance the Company's projects and for general working capital. All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Provenance Gold Corp.

Provenance Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a focus on gold and silver resources within North America. The Company currently holds interests in two properties in Nevada, USA. For further information please visit the Company's website at https://provenancegold.com or contact rclark@provenancegold.com.

