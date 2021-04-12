Musk Metals Engages Prospectair for Airborne Geophysical Survey on its 100% Owned Elon Lithium Project in Quebec

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2021 - Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. ("Prospectair") to complete a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey on its 100% owned "Elon" Lithium property. The survey covers over 245 hectares in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres north of the mining town of Val d'Or. The Property is strategically located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Am?rique du Nord ("North American") project (formerly Mine Qu?bec Lithium), which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% Li2O from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).



Once the survey commences, the Company will make a further announcement. The traverse lines are oriented N015 to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 50m line spacing. Control lines will be flown perpendicular to traverse lines and at a 500m line spacing with a total survey distance of 205 l-km. The closely spaced flight lines and low flying high resolution magnetic survey commissioned by Musk Metals will vector future exploration efforts to those areas.The Company has decided to withdraw from the survey any lots owned by the Loisir & Sport Plein Air Corporation since it decided to not have any potential or future impact on their activities

Musk Metals is planning a two-phase exploration work program including: data compilation, geological mapping, trenching and sampling in Phase 1, followed by diamond drilling and metallurgical testing in Phase 2.

The Elon lithium property has excellent infrastructure support with road network, railway, electricity, water, and trained manpower available locally. The Property is in an active lithium exploration/mining area with several lithium projects in the vicinity (Figure 1). There are several historical and currently active lithium and molybdenum prospects/mines located approximately 3 km to 20 km from the property such as: Lithium Am?rique du Nord (now closed mine Quebec Lithium, which was formerly owned by RB Energy 600m to the south), Authier Lithium (owned by Sayona Mining of Australia located 30 km west), Valor Lithium, Duval Lithium, Lacorne Lithium, International Lithium, Vallee Lithium, and Moly Hill.

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, "Musk Metals has quickly commenced its Phase 1 work program shortly after its recent acquisition of the ELON lithium property. With several historical and currently active lithium and molybdenum prospects and mines in close proximity to the ELON property, we are focused on rapidly advancing the project through our Phase 1 exploration work program and defining targets for Phase 2 diamond drilling. Musk has diversified its portfolio of highly prospective exploration projects to now include two highly prospective lithium properties, as we strive to maximize shareholder value by participating in the battery revolution."

The Elon Property contains three favorable geological features for rare metal pegmatites, such the presence of concordant stacked sills; the presence of a compressed, near vertical, syntectonic mobile zone that is the host of pegmatite intrusion; and dominantly mafic volcanics lithologies as host rocks, often with intercalated metasediments and gabbroic rocks (Pearse & al., 2016).

Figure 1: Adjacent Properties

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

