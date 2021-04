Correction: Key dates for the Yara International ASA 2020 dividend

Oslo, 12 April 2021: Reference is made to Yara's stock exchange release dated 9 April 2021 regarding the Ordinary General Meeting and dividend of NOK 20 per share. The following key dates will apply for the additional dividend:





Ex dividend NOK 20.00 as of: 7 May 2021

Record date: 10 May 2021

Dividend payment date: 19 May 2021

ADR dividend payment date: 26 May 2021







Contact



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act