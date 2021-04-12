Roscan Gold Acquires 55 Square km Land Package Approximately 1.6 km to the North-East of B2Gold Fekola Permit

Toronto, April 12, 2021 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC Pink: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has strategically expanded its land package of the Kandiole Project, by acquiring the permit to the immediate West of the recently acquired Segondo West permit. (Feb. 2021).

This new permit, called Bantanko East (Figure 1), adds a significant additional 55 square kilometers to the Kandiole Project, increasing the total land package of 401.8 square kilometers, making Roscan one the largest land holders in the area. We highlight the interpreted occurrence of a second order splay structure coming off the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone (SMSZ) and running north east through the Bantanko East permit. Splay structures off the SMSZ are important feature as the Yalea, Gara and Gounkotou deposits in the Loulo area and B2Gold Fekola Mine are located on second order structures coming off the SMSZ (Figure 2).

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "This new acquisition is strategic as it apparently is linked to two prospective first order structures, the SMSZ and the SMKS. Second order splays from the main SMSZ have yielded several Tier 1 discoveries in the camp including B2Gold's Fekola Mine Property, which is approximately 1.6km away from the newly acquired land. We are delighted to continue to increase our footprint in South Western Mali, a world class under-explored region.

This key acquisition and recent discoveries point to the significant exploration upside potential available to shareholders. With over 400km2 of highly prospective land in a prolific gold camp, 6 distinct gold discoveries over the past 15 months and multiple new prospective targets yet to be tested we are building the scale required to achieve our longer-term goal of putting together a Tier 1 scale gold project at Kandiole. Our goal is to add value through the drill bit from strategic targeting and resource definition.

Our vision is to become a major player in the area, while working collaboratively with the surrounding communities and Government in a sustainable manner. This key acquisition and recent discoveries are testaments to the strength of our technical team, our strong local presence and the tremendous exploration upside potential at Roscan."

Figure 1: Location of Roscan Permits with New Acquisition



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/80079_1609a34484762a0b_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Roscan Permits and Regional Structures



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/80079_1609a34484762a0b_002full.jpg

Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, P.Eng

Executive Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: (902) 832-5555

Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca

Greg Isenor, P.Geo

Executive Vice-Chairman

Tel: (902) 832-5555

Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

