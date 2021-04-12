Aurelius Minerals Inc. Expands Multiple High Grade Gold Zones at Aureus East Gold Project

Toronto, April 12, 2021 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report assay results for the eighth, ninth and tenth underground drillholes from its Aureus East Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The reported holes were drilled from the second underground drill pad and were designed to expand the gold zones towards the west. All three holes encountered multiple high grade gold horizons and intersected the expanding Gold Zone 9 (see Figure 1).

Drilling continues at Aureus East with two rigs. The underground (u/g) rig is currently on the 900 level which is approximately 160 metres (m) below surface and targeting expansion of the new gold zones towards the west and at depth. The second rig is on surface at the second pad targeting expansion of the gold mineralization into the southern legs from surface down to approximately 300m depth. Today the Company is reporting results for the next three holes from the underground drilling, which includes AE-21-011 (eighth u/g hole), AE-21-013 (ninth u/g hole) and AE-21-015 (tenth u/g hole). Hole location and sequence details are outlined in Table 2 below.

Highlights from Aureus East drill program

Hole AE-21-011 Intersected

3.0m @ 17.4 g/t gold, from 80.95m to 83.95m (Gold Zone 9) Including 1.0m @ 43.3 g/t gold, from 81.95m to 82.95m



14.2m @ 5.32 g/t gold, from 104.35m to 118.5m (Gold Zone 10) Including 2.2m @ 22.4 g/t gold, from 104.35 to 106.5m; and including 0.8m @ 50.9 g/t gold, from 105.0m to 105.8m; and Including 0.6m @ 38.3 g/t gold, from 111.9m to 112.5m



Hole AE-21-013 Intersected

2.9m @ 13.3 g/t gold, from 67.8m to 70.7m (Gold Zone 9) Including 1.0m @ 28.6 g/t gold, from 67.8m to 68.8m

2.7m @ 15.1 g/t gold, from 100.5m to 103.2 (Gold Zone 10) Including 1m @ 39.7 g/t gold, from 100.5m to 101.5m



Hole AE-21-15 Intersected

5.7m @ 9.42 g/t gold, from 90.3m to 96.0m (Gold Zone 9) Including 1.7m @ 28.8 g/t gold, from 90.3m to 92.0m



Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO of Aurelius stated, "Our Aureus East drilling continues to produce very good results and, we believe, we are starting to see the development of multiple high grade gold zones. Our targeted drilling strategy continues to succeed in identifying new gold mineralization, and the fact that all ten drill holes released to date at Aureus East have hit significant gold mineralization, speaks volumes to the quality of the work conducted by our exploration team. Results like this reinforce our focus on advancing our path to production."

Holes AE-21-011, AE-21-013 and AE-21-015 are part of a series of inclined holes designed to intersect and expand the new gold zones to the west of previously reported AE-20-007 (see April 6, 2021 press release). Multiple gold zones were intersected by each of the three reported holes, including the high-grade Gold Zone 9 and Gold Zone 10. Holes AE-21-011 and AE-21-015 extend the gold zones approximately 50m west of previous Aurelius underground drilling and the zones are interpreted to continue onwards for approximately 100m towards the Harrigan Cove fault (see Figure 2). The gold zones are wide open to the east.

The package of multiple gold zones at Aureus East is east-west trending and occurs within stacked, folded sedimentary mudstones and sandstones. The gold zones have a gentle plunge towards the east. To date Aurelius has been focused on the western portion of the system near the underground openings to enhance the interpretation of the system and improve the targeting as it steps out along the trend. However future phases of drilling are planned to target the gold mineralization along trend towards the east which has been identified in historical drillholes over 1 kilometre east of the current drilling and is interpreted to continue even further.

Figure 1: Aureus East longitudinal section showing underground development, drill locations and trend of the gold horizons.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/80082_48eb0055b4651a14_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Aureus East focus area of long-section with gold zones and locations of visible gold in reported holes.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/80082_48eb0055b4651a14_003full.jpg

Figure 3: VG Photo 1 Core photo showing visible gold nuggets in hole AE-21-011 at depth of 105.35m.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/80082_48eb0055b4651a14_004full.jpg

Figure 4: VG Photo 2 Core photo showing visible gold nuggets in hole AE-21-013 at depth of 68.4m.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/80082_48eb0055b4651a14_005full.jpg

Figure 5: VG Photo 3 Core photo showing visible gold nuggets in hole AE-21-015 at depth of 91.54m.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/80082_48eb0055b4651a14_006full.jpg

Table 1. Gold intersections from Aureus East

Drillhole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t AE-21-011 36.3 36.9 0.6 0.86 AE-21-011 81.0 84.0 3.0 17.4 including 82.0 83.0 1.0 43.3 AE-21-011 104.4 118.5 14.2 5.32 including 104.4 106.5 2.2 22.4 including 105.0 105.8 0.8 50.9 including 111.9 112.5 0.6 38.3 AE-21-011 124.7 128.2 3.6 0.53 AE-21-011 133.4 133.9 0.6 1.43 AE-21-011 164.4 166.0 1.7 2.94 AE-21-011 174.0 176.7 2.7 1.36 AE-21-011 192.5 193.3 0.9 3.68 AE-21-011 195.8 196.5 0.7 1.18 AE-21-013 5.8 6.5 0.8 0.60 AE-21-013 21.4 22.9 1.5 0.72 AE-21-013 39.9 40.5 0.6 0.93 AE-21-013 67.8 70.7 2.9 13.3 including 67.8 68.8 1.0 28.6 AE-21-013 88.5 90.5 2.0 1.24 AE-21-013 95.0 96.0 1.0 6.80 AE-21-013 100.5 103.2 2.7 15.1 including 100.5 101.5 1.0 39.7 AE-21-013 130.7 131.5 0.8 11.4 AE-21-013 138.0 139.5 1.5 1.07 AE-21-013 144.1 145.5 1.4 0.87 AE-21-013 178.2 179.1 0.9 2.35 AE-21-013 180.5 181.5 1.0 0.82 AE-21-013 185.0 188.5 3.5 2.15 AE-21-013 192.5 193.5 1.0 0.78 AE-21-015 23.2 24.5 1.4 8.39 AE-21-015 37.6 42.0 4.4 0.60 AE-21-015 72.0 72.9 0.9 3.91 AE-21-015 90.3 96.0 5.7 9.42 including 90.3 92.0 1.7 28.8 including 92.5 93.5 1.0 3.93 AE-21-015 101.3 102.0 0.8 7.33 AE-21-015 assays pending from 104-278.5

Gold grades are not capped and due to folded geometry of veins the intervals may not reflect true width.

Table 2. Hole location, sequence, final depth and orientation for reported holes. Reported holes highlighted.

Area Pad Hole Number Drillhole ID Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip Under

ground AE UG1 AE-UG-001 AE-20-001 547,947 4,979,944 294 190 -74 AE UG1 AE-UG-002 AE-20-002 547,947 4,979,944 470 190 -80 AE UG1 AE-UG-003 AE-20-003 547,947 4,979,944 751.5 190 -77.5 AE UG2 AE-UG-004 AE-20-004 547,882 4,979,901 552 155 -83.5 AE UG2 AE-UG-005 AE-20-005 547,882 4,979,901 591 155 -81 AE UG2 AE-UG-006 AE-20-006 547,882 4,979,901 249.5 155 -87 AE UG2 AE-UG-007 AE-20-007 547,882 4,979,901 207 155 -85.5 AE UG2 AE-UG-008 AE-21-011 547,880 4,979,903 278 252 -50 AE UG2 AE-UG-009 AE-21-013 547,880 4,979,903 309 248 -64 AE UG2 AE-UG-010 AE-21-015 547,880 4,979,903 283 249 -50 AE UG2 AE-UG-011 AE-21-017 547,880 4,979,903 339 243 -77 AE UG2 AE-UG-012 AE-21-021 547,880 4,979,903 current hole 240 -64 Surface AE S1 AE-SF-001 AE-21-008 548,431 4,980,086 381 230 -75 AE S1 AE-SF-002 AE-21-009 548,431 4,980,085 390 241 -66 AE S1 AE-SF-003 AE-21-010 548,431 4,980,085 396 208 -80 AE S1 AE-SF-004 AE-21-012 548,431 4,980,085 411 111 -78.5 AE S1 AE-SF-005 AE-21-014 548,431 4,980,085 504 96 -71 AE S2 AE-SF-006 AE-21-016 547,989 4,979,827 288 339 -67 AE S2 AE-SF-007 AE-21-018 547,989 4,979,827 363 340 -71 AE S2 AE-SF-008 AE-21-019 547,989 4,979,827 157 312 -64 AE S2 AE-SF-009 AE-21-020 547,989 4,979,827 315 311 -65 AE S2 AE-SF-010 AE-21-022 547,989 4,979,827 current hole 310 -67

Aureus West Update

The Company has completed Phase One drilling at Aureus West and is awaiting further assays before initiating a second phase. Ten holes have been completed to date. Assays have been released for six holes, and the balance of the samples has been delivered to the assay facilities. Results will be released as they become available.

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

