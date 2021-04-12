Harvest Gold Corp. Provides Shareholder Update

Vancouver, April 12, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders.

Harvest Gold President and CEO Rick Mark states: "The team at Harvest Gold wishes to thank all of its shareholders for their continued support and patience in this challenging Covid year and particularly to the over 700 shareholders on our e-mail list who receive e-mail blasts and news releases from us. I appreciate your feedback and invite all shareholders to reach out to us. Feedback is essential to operating any public company."

Exploration Summary and Update:

Harvest Gold would like to recognize its "exploration arm", Equity Explorations ("Equity"). Their work on planning, executing and reporting has been focused, first class and productive. They have exceeded expectations. Equity has also played a key role in the numerous discussions and consulations with the BC Government and Indiginous Nations, who are both integral to the development of the Company's three BC properties.

Equity, with ongoing consultation with the Harvest Gold technical team, has taken the lead in conceiving the exploration plan for 2021. In the fall of 2020 that meant preparing the Notice of Work ("NOW") application for the BC Government for work on each project. The NOWs were submitted in early December, 2020 laying out specific details of a two step exploration plan for this year. Step one at Emerson consists of reconnaisance drilling and ground IP surveys while Step two is the expected diamond drilling which will be vectored by the cumuative information gathered. (Note that the January, 2021 Airborne Magnetic Survey did not require a permit).

The results from the detailed analysis of the Airborne Magnetic survey conducted by Fathom Geophysics have been reported over the last two months (News Releases dated Feb.10, Mar.15 and Apr. 8/21). Fathom's analysis has confirmed Harvest Gold's initial hypothesis and has more clearly defined, larger prospetcive target areas for large scale Gold and Copper Gold Porphry deposits on these 100% owned properties.

In mid-March the B.C. Government reponded to the NOW applications and have been assisting the Company in refining them to meet various parameters for approval. This allignment process is all but complete and the final NOW will be fromally referred to other agencies and the Indiginous Nations as soon as this week. Contractors for the reconnaisse drill program and IP surveys are being vetted now.

A Neighbor to Watch: Sun Summit Minerals, TSXV: SMN:

As we have mentioned in past releases, our nearby neighbor Sun Summits' Buck deposit is capturing wide attention these days. Their stock has moved from the $0.20 range to over $0.60 in the past few months due to the strong gold drill results they have been announcing to the market, with more results to come. The Buck deposit is as close as 20 km to Harvest Gold's properties and like Emerson's targets, it occurs within a larger regional Late Cretaceous to Eocene magmatic arc in the intermontane belt of BC. This Cretaceous-Eocene magmatic arc is endowed with a number of significant copper and gold deposits which include the New Prosperity porphyry Cu-Au-Mo deposit, the Blackwater Au deposit, and the Bell Copper and Granisle porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mines.

This very recent exploration success by Sun Summit highlights the underexplored value of this age of intrusions in BC. The Harvest Gold team is watching Sun Summit closely, as their success will bring attention to the Company's projects. That is confirmed by the fact that all the ground around Harvest Gold has been staked since these good drill results were released. So, attention to the play is building and that is good for all Harvest Gold shareholders.

Pace of Play

Government:

Exploration in BC is a challenge for all working there these days and especially in the Smithers office sevrving the very large region of Cental BC. Two realities are slowing work down. First, the Covid-19 situation has meant fewer workers are available and so line ups occur almost every step along the way. Second, due in part to the rising metals prices and recent major mergers in the region, risk/reward investing has returned and the requests for work permits has risen dramatically to the point that today there are 60 to 80 permit applications waiting. The Government has acknowledged these challenges and has been extremely helpful since Harvest Gold made it to the head of the que. The Company expects the Emerson NOW to be posted as soon as this week and will inform the market when it is published. In the past, permits have followed within 30 to 60 days from the NOW posting.

Indiginous Nations Consultations:

The Harvest Gold board of directors (the "Board") and management team recognize the importance of establishing relationships, based on mutual trust and respect, with local Indigenous communities who may have an interest in the Company's exploration plans and activities. Harvest Gold hired C3 Alliance Corp ("C3") in late August of last year to assist the Company in developing Indigenous relationships. Sarah Weber, C3 CEO, has played a lead role in reaching out to the Indigenous Nations including the Wet'suwet'en Nation and the Lake Babine Nation since September.

Harvest believes in creating a two-way dialogue with local communities and Harvest Gold's CEO, Rick Mark has met personally (via Zoom) with leaders from four communities to introduce the Company and provide details on exploration plans. Equity and C3 continue regular engagement on an operational level. Harvest is committed to a respectful and productive relationship with each community.

In closing, Harvest Gold would again like to thank its shareholders, vendors, and supporters as the Company prepares for the next important stage of its exploration journey.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest's Board, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

