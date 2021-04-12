CopAur Minerals Inc. Announces Appointment of Advisory Board

Vancouver, April 12, 2021 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. John Williamson, Mr. Ewan Webster, Mr. Jim Greg and Mr. Malcolm Dorsey to its advisory board effective today.

Jeremy Yaseniuk commented, "I am pleased to welcome and be joined by such an accomplished team of geologists and individuals, who have led both Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) and Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU). The new Advisory Board will assist Derrick Strickland and Alvin Jackson CopAur's current geological team. Our combined knowledge of the Toodoggone Region in British Columbia, Canada will help expedite the advancement of CopAur Minerals. We have found that in addition to the geology, these projects have several similarities and significant potential. Since the price of gold was about $300/ per ounce in 1985, many of these projects were deemed not economical at the time, resultantly several early Canadian Explorers abandoned fully assaying of its drill core. With gold prices 4-6 times higher now, and the Toodoggone Region more accessible with new roads and power, there is an opportunity to discover what was previously overlooked."

John Williamson is Chairman of Benchmark Metals Inc. has served as Founder, Chairman, President, CEO, CFO or Director of more than 20 listed companies in Canada and Australia. On more than one occasion his team's efforts have been recognized for excellence by being named to the TSX Venture 50TM.

Ewan Webster is an exploration geologist. He holds a First-Class Honours degree in geology from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, a Geoscience B.C. He has a PhD from the University of Calgary and is a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia. He currently is the president Director and CEO of Thesis Gold.

Jim Greg is president of Benchmark Metals Inc. holds an MBA from the University of Calgary, a BA Geography from Carleton University and 20 years of experience in the resource sector, including advancement of the 5 million ounce Esaase Gold Project in West Africa as a member of mine development team at Keegan Resources Inc. (now Asanko Gold). Other resource sector engagements include the Hunter-Dickinson Group, Kennecott Canada, Breakwater Resources Ltd., McIntosh Engineering and Stantec Engineering.

Malcolm Dorsey M.Sc. Senior Geologist for Benchmark Metals Inc. Thesis Gold Inc. and Altiplano Metals Inc. Malcolm is a exploration structural geologist with extensive experience in consulting and management on a broad range of early grassroots through to feasibility projects in North, Central, and South America. His MSc thesis from the University of Calgary focused on recharacterizing district-scale structures and stratigraphy that influenced gold, silver, and copper mineralizing systems within British Columbia.

