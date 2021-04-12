Meryllion Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Toronto, April 12, 2021 - Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares. Pursuant to this second tranche, the Corporation issued a total of 6,904,617 common shares at a price of $0.065 per share for gross proceeds of $448,800.

The Corporation will use the proceeds of the private placement for working capital purposes.

All common shares issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Jeremy Edelman

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Meryllion Resources Corp.

E: jeremy@edelman.cc

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

