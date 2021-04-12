South Star Mining Corp. Announces the Engagement of Red Cloud Financial Services

Toronto, April 12, 2021 - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or "the Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTC:STSBF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Red Cloud Financial Services ("Red Cloud") to provide the Company with a range of corporate advisory and investor relations services. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance in accessing capital markets.

As the Company is pushing towards construction of the Phase 1 facilities and 2022 production, Red Cloud will assist in broadening our shareholder base, provide improved access to institutional investors and provide corporate advisory/investment banking services. Under the terms of the agreement, Red Cloud will be paid a monthly fee of C$10,000 and has been granted 120,000 options with an exercise price of C$0.25 exercisable for a period of two years. The agreement is for an initial period of six months and is renewable on a monthly basis thereafter.

About South Star Mining Corp.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in Brazil. South Star is driven to create fundamental value in the battery metals sector for clients and investors with real projects that have strong intrinsic financial and operating metrics, and that can be profitable throughout the resource cycle. South Star has an experienced executive team with a strong history of discovering, developing, building and operating profitable mines in Brazil.

The Santa Cruz Graphite Project ("the Project"), located in Southern Bahia, is the first of a series of battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. The Project has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2022, pending financing. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarmining.ca.

