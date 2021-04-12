Cache Retains Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER - April 12, 2021. Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Cache"), (TSXV:CAY), announces that that effective April 1, 2021, it retained John Bevilacqua (the "Consultant") as an investor relations and business consultant, subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange. The initial term of the contract is for 12 months and will be automatically extended on a month to month basis thereafter. The Company and the Consultant each has the right to terminate the contract by providing 7 days advance written notice.

The Consultant is an individual resident in Vancouver B.C., and will provide investor relations and marketing services for the Company including, but not limited to, acting in a liaison capacity between the directors and senior officers of the Company, the shareholders and persons registered to trade in securities, and to circulate to investors, at their request, quarterly reports and other material financial or information documentation of the Company.

The Consultant is the registered holder of 250,000 options ("Options") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.12 per Share, which were granted to the Consultant on August 4th 2020, prior to their engagement for investor relations services. Other than the Options, the Consultant neither holds any securities of the Company nor has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company. The Consultant does not engage in market making activities and will restrict its services to public relations and investor relations counseling.

As consideration for services provided, the Company will pay the Consultant a fee of $6,000 plus applicable taxes per month for the duration of the term.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jack Bal"

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 1-604-306-5285

jackbal@cacheexploration.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the reinstatement of trading on the TSXV, results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in the marketplace for the sale of minerals, the inability to implement corporate strategies, the ability to obtain financing, currency fluctuations, general market and industry conditions and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.