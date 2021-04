Jervois Mining to present at Cormark Securities Inflection 2021 Virtual Conference

April 12th, 2021 - Jervois Mining Ltd. ("Jervois") or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that CEO, Bryce Crocker will deliver an investor presentation and participate in a panel discussion at the Cormark Securities Inflection 2021 Virtual Conference.

The presentation that will be provided by Mr Crocker is available on the Company website at www.jervoismining.com.au.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:





----------------------------------------------------------------

|Investors and analysts: |Media: |

|James May |Nathan Ryan |

|Chief Financial Officer |NWR Communications |

|Jervois Mining Ltd. |nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au|

|jmay@jervoismining.com.au|Mob: +61 420 582 887 |

| | |

----------------------------------------------------------------



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.