Vox Provides 2021 Guidance and Construction Updates from Operating Partners

GEORGE TOWN, April 13, 2021 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide 2021 guidance and share recent construction updates from royalty operating partners Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) ("Thor") and Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (ASX: BC8) ("Black Cat").

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are excited to share our maiden 2021 revenue guidance and exciting construction newsflow from our operating partners with Vox investors. Our strategy of acquiring attractive royalties at disciplined prices that are approaching first production means our forecast revenue profile from 2021 to 2023 is expected to offer significant growth to investors. The development milestones from Segilola and Bulong, along with the expected further revenue from our royalties over part of Karora Resources' Higginsville operations, the Brauna diamond mine in Brazil, and royalty over part of the Koolyanobbing iron ore mine operated by Mineral Resources Ltd., all support meaningful revenue growth year over year. Vox looks forward to further announcements regarding the organic growth of our 50 royalties and streams already within the portfolio".

2021 Outlook

In 2021, Vox expects royalty revenue to total C$1,700,000 - C$2,500,000 (approximately 1,000 to 1,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces at US$1,700/ounce), with approximately two thirds of expected revenue derived from gold. The Company expects gold equivalent ounces to be weighted towards the second half of the year, following (i) first production from the Segilola gold mine in June 2021, and (ii) first ore production from the Altair open pit at the Koolyanobbing iron ore operations, complementing current production from the Deception pit.

Summary of Construction Updates

Segilola gold project resource and reserve update and improved life of mine plan from Thor; and

Bulong gold project 1.5Mtpa milling facility option exercise and drilling update from Black Cat.

Segilola (Construction) - Resource and Reserve Update1 and Improved Life of Mine

Vox holds a 1.5% net smelter return royalty (capped at US$3.5M) over the Segilola gold project;

On March 29, 2021, Thor announced the following highlights:

First gold pour is scheduled for delivery in June 2021, prior to completion of EPC plant performance conditions which is scheduled for August 2021; Total probable reserves 1 upgraded to 517,800 ounces at 4.02g/t, representing a 28% increase over the March 2019 Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"); Segilola process plant design capacity increased to 715,000tpa, representing a 14% increase to the DFS design; and Life of mine plan has been optimized to support increased process plant production rate.



Bulong (Pre-Construction) - Acquisition of 1.5Mtpa Mill, Construction Update and Drilling Update

Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over part of the Bulong gold project;

On March 25, 2021, Black Cat announced that:

it had exercised its option to acquire a 1.5mtpa milling facility inclusive of associated equipment; it plans to construct a processing facility at the Kal East Gold Project (which includes Bulong royalty-linked deposits) during 2021; and the processing facility will be centrally located near the Imperial/Majestic deposits ~50kms east of Kalgoorlie.

On March 26, 2021, Black Cat announced that:

Black Cat's ongoing drilling program is progressing well with ~62,000m drilled since July 2020; The infill RC program at the royalty-linked Trump deposit is complete and consisted of 28 RC holes for 2,022m; The program was designed to upgrade the Trump Resource where previous drilling returned 4m @ 13.46 g/t Au from 50m (19TRRC025); and Results were encouraging and will be used in the upcoming Resource update due in April 2021.



Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting Limited and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of 50 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

Technical References & Notes:

(1) The Segilola Gold Project mineral resource and reserves are based on the following:



Mineral Resources: Mr I Taylor (MAusIMM, CP) is responsible for this Mineral Resource Statement and an "independent qualified person" as such item is defined in NI 43-101 CIM (2014) definition standards were followed for Mineral Resource Reporting. Open Pit Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au. A designed pit wireframe was used to constrain the resources. Mineral Resources are estimated using an average long term gold price of $1,800 per ounce. Underground Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au, beneath the open pit constraint and inside the high-grade wireframe lode models. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Totals may not add exactly due to rounding. This Mineral Resource estimate is dated "March 2021", based on Thor's press release dated 29 March 2021. Mineral Reserves: Mr M Burger (EIZ, SAIMM, SACNASP) is responsible for this Mineral Reserve Statement and an "independent qualified person" as such item is defined in NI 43-101 CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Reserves. Open Pit Mineral Reserves are estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au and are based on Indicated Resources only. Mineral Reserves are estimated using an average medium-term gold price of $1,650 per ounce. Mining dilution of 12% and mining recovery of 97% were applied. There are no known legal, political, environmental other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resource or mineral reserve. Numbers may not add due to rounding. This Mineral Reserve estimate is dated "March 2021", based on Thor's press release dated 29 March 2021.



