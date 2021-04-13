Advance Gold Returns High-Grade Lithium-Potassium-Boron from Surface Auger Sampling at Saldivar Salar, Mexico

Kamloops, April 13, 2021 - Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from an auger drilling sampling program at all 13 salars it recently acquired in central Mexico. A series of samples from auger holes were taken from a depth of 1/2m to 1m to test grades at surface. Highlight grades included 1.91% potassium, 650ppm boron and 620ppm lithium. A total of 39 auger drill samples were taken across the 13 salars with the average grade of potassium at 1.17%, boron at 247ppm and lithium at 215ppm.

Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEO of Advance Gold Corp. commented: "We are off to an excellent start at our lithium projects. Our auger drilling was to show that the lithium-boron-potassium mineralization starts at the surface, with widespread mineralization across our various salars. It is rare to be able to use an auger drill to test the mineralized zone on an exploration project and sample high-grade material. This gives us a unique opportunity to move our projects forward in order to establish the potential for near term lithium production. We have surface lithium mineralization, drilling underway to better understand the near surface lithium grade distribution, a test plant to run material through to assess the small sized fraction mineral separation, magnetic separation and leaching characteristics. When we acquired the group of salars in Mexico, we also purchased a proprietary and patented extraction method that can be used to separate out 80% of the material leaving a high-grade concentrate which can be rapidly leached."

Table 1: Sample results from Advance's 13 salars

B K Li Salar Sample No. ppm % ppm Chapala 101965 180 1.39 306 Chapala 101966 260 1.2 355 Chapala 101967 80 0.79 620 El Salitral 101968 130 0.52 93.3 El Salitral 101969 80 0.56 70.6 Hernandez 101970 190 0.87 112.5 Hernandez 101971 320 0.91 530 El Barril 101972 60 0.88 104.5 El Barril 101973 50 0.96 108 Las Casas 101976 250 1.49 266 Las Casas 101977 320 1.45 209 Las Casas 101978 340 1.57 219 Agrito 101979 400 1.49 229 Agrito 101980 490 1.65 225 Agrito 101981 650 1.9 350 Saldivar 101982 230 1.12 118.5 Saldivar 101983 200 1.24 166.5 Saldivar 101984 200 1.23 173.5 Saldivar 101985 130 0.8 97.8 Saldivar 101986 140 1.13 170.5 Colorada 101987 460 1.72 216 Colorada 101988 280 1.28 382 Colorada 101989 370 1.91 234 Colorada 101990 530 1.71 239 Colorada 101991 420 1.49 190 El Perdido 101992 180 0.83 271 El Perdido 101993 320 1.32 251 El Perdido 101994 130 1.02 59.6 Maxy 101995 260 1.42 114 Maxy 101996 260 1.26 380 Maxy 101997 280 1.35 261 Maxy 101998 250 1.05 262 Maxy 101999 280 1.38 259 Cristallilo 615401 80 1.23 107.5 Cristallilo 615402 120 0.67 115 La Prieta 615403 50 0.54 171 La Prieta 615404 20 0.44 105 Doncella 615405 270 0.85 112 Doncella 615406 390 1.11 143.5

Sampling Protocol

The samples were taken at 1/2m to 1m intervals using an auger drill, approximately 1kg of material was taken from each sample location. They were bagged and secured, then taken to a secure location and when all were completed they were delivered to ALS Global's lab in Zacatecas, Mexico for assay preparation, they were then sent to ALS Global's lab in Vancouver, Canada for assaying.

Julio Pinto Linares is a qualified person, doctor in geological sciences with specialty in economic geology and qualified professional No. 01365 by MMSA for Advance Gold and is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

About Advance Gold Corp.

Advance Gold is a junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals, battery metals and fertilizer minerals. The company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in the Tabasquena silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April, 2018. In addition, Advance Gold holds an 11.45% interest in strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 88.55% of the Kakamega project is held by Shanta Gold Limited (project previously owned by Barrick Gold Corp., for details see Advance Gold News Release dated 2020-08-26). In March 2020, the Company moved into the lithium space with a purchase agreement to acquire 13 lithium-potassium boron prospective salars in central Mexico, which also includes a test plant and exclusive rights to a patented proprietary lithium extraction method.

