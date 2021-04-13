NioBay appoints Mathieu Savard to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, April 13, 2021 - Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Mathieu Savard as director of the Company effective April 13, 2021.



Mr. Savard is currently President of Osisko Mining Inc ("Osisko Mining"). Mr. Savard holds a bachelor degree in earth sciences from Universit? du Qu?bec in Montreal and was a key member of the Virginia team which received the Association de l'Exploration Mini?re du Qu?bec ("AEMQ") Prospector of the Year Award in 2004 and the PDAC's prestigious Bill Dennis Award in 2006 for the discovery of the Eleonore gold deposit, and along with the Osisko Mining management and exploration team received the AEMQ 2017 Discovery of the Year Award, for the discovery of the Lynx deposit at Windfall in Qu?bec. Mr. Savard is Chairman of the board and a director of the AEMQ. Osisko Mining recently delivered a positive PEA update for the Windfall project.

Claude Dufresne, NioBay's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Mathieu was truly instrumental in the development of Osisko Mining's Windfall project and we see Mathieu contributing technically and strategically to the development of our projects. Mathieu's overall experience and skillset compliments well to that of our existing board members. Specifically, the addition of Mathieu will strengthen our team's ability to connect with the local stakeholders for both our James Bay and Crevier projects."

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay will be a leader in the Environment, Sustainability, Governance and Indigenous inclusion supporting the development of smart mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices. Critical to our success will be the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities territories where we operate. The Company holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Quebec and a 47% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau region, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

