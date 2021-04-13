Uranium Royalty Corp. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference April 19-20, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2021 - Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSXV: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference. The conference is being held on April 19-20, 2021 virtually.

Scott Melbye, President and CEO of Uranium Royalty Corp., will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/mining) to register for the conference.

You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://bit.ly/3uBBXKl, starting on Monday, April 19th, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET and archived for 90 days.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference (Virtual Conference) April 19-20, 2021

Uranium Royalty Corp. Presentation: Monday, April 19th at 12:30 PM ET

Company Webcasting Link: https://bit.ly/3uBBXKl

Location: Virtual Conference

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC) is a pure-play uranium royalty company focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making strategic investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company recognizes the inherent cyclicality of valuations based on uranium prices, including the impact of such cyclicality on the availability of capital within the uranium sector and the current historically low uranium pricing environment. URC intends to execute on its strategy by leveraging the deep industry knowledge and expertise of its management team and the Board to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full?service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

