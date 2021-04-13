1844 Announces Completion of Drilling Program at Lac Arsenault Project

SASKATOON, April 13, 2021 - 1844 RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the completion of the drilling program at Lac Arsenault Project. The crew was able to complete 1957m for 11 holes. A total of 525 samples, including standard, duplicates and blank were selected. Of this number, 377 samples were sent to ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec and the Company will announce results as soon as available.



Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844, remarks "We are pleased to have completed our first diamond drilling program at Lac Arsenault and would like to mention the great work by Forage Val d'Or crew who were all from the Gaspe Region."

About Lac Arsenault Project: The property is located along the Grand Pabos fault, in the south- eastern part of the Gasp? Peninsula. Its immediate environment reveals a series of superficial magnetic anomalies, drained by the Grand Pabos fault from a mass buried at great depth. The mineralized zones are described as epigenetic mineralization associate with sinister N/NE shear corridors, composed of shear mineralized veins and tension mineralized veins, gradually folded as the degree of shear increases in a fault environment in main shear plane Riedel system.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gasp?, Chibougamau Qu?bec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

slaberge@1844resourcesr.com

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.