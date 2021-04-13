Great Thunder Provides Update on Drilling Program in the Fenelon Gold Camp

Vancouver, April 13, 2021 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder", or "GTG", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its inaugural diamond drill program at the Southern Star Property, located in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec, Canada.

Drilling contractors Diafor Inc. of Abitibi, Quebec, have completed the first three holes totalling 1,800 metres. A total of four diamond drill holes totalling 2,400 metres are planned. The Phase 1 drilling program was designed to investigate Priority 1 conductors following a 2020 heli-borne EM survey and plate modeling completed by Campbell and Walker Geophysics. Core has been logged for the first three diamond drill holes. Several samples have been sent to ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or for sample preparation and analysis.





Figure 1. Southern Star location along the Lower Detour deformation zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/80252_f6be93af94733b3a_002full.jpg

The Southern Star Property is located in the prolific Fenelon Gold Camp, along the Lower Detour deformation zone, part of the Sunday Lake-Detour crustal scale structural domain recognized for its relation to gold deposits in east central Quebec.

Drilling at Chubb Lithium Property

Following the completion of the Southern Star property drilling, the drill rig and crew are mobilizing to the Company's Chubb Lithium property. The Chubb Lithium property is located 25 km north of the mining community of Val d'Or, Quebec (Figure 2). It is hosted within the La Corne pegmatite field, host to North American Lithium's deposit with reported proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li 2 O and measured and indicated resources of 33.24 Mt grading 1.19% Li 2 O (http://na-lithium.com/projects/). The neighbouring La Motte pegmatite field to the west hosts the Authier Lithium Deposit of Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) which is estimated to contain measured and indicated resources of 17.18 Mt grading 1.01% Li 2 O and inferred resources of 3.76Mt grading 0.98% Li 2 O

(https://www.ree.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/dossiers/3211-16-020/3211-16-020-16.pdf).

Drilling at the Chubb Lithium project is planned to follow-up on drilling last performed in 2017 where Great Thunder reported 1.33% Li 2 O over 5.3m in hole C-17-01. Diamond drilling by Abitibi Lithium Corp in 1994 intersected 3.72m grading 1.78% Li 2 O, 2.75m grading 1.00% Li 2 O and 2.38m grading 1.25% Li 2 O.

CEO Commentary

"We are very pleased with our initial drill program on the Southern Star Property and anxiously await drill results," said Blair Naughty, President and CEO of Great Thunder Gold. While we continue to focus on gold in the Fenelon camp, Great Thunder Gold is in an enviable position to own the Chubb Lithium Property in a prolific lithium-bearing pegmatite field, close to infrastructure and close to the development of the first possible lithium mines in Canada. We look forward to continuing our advancement of the Chubb Lithium Property with the upcoming drill program."

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining. Great Thunder also has mineral claims in the Le Corne pegmatite field of Quebec.

