Regulus Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2021 - Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that Michael McClelland has been appointed to the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. McClelland is currently the Chief Financial Officer of both Augusta Gold Corp. and Titan Mining Corporation. He was formerly the Chief Financial Officer of Bisha Mining Share Company, an operating subsidiary of Nevsun Resources Ltd. He previously worked for Goldcorp Inc. as the Mine General Manager of the Wharf Mine, and prior to that was Director of Finance, Canada and USA. Mr. McClelland started his career at KPMG LLP as a Senior Accountant with the Mining Group. He is a Chartered Accountant and has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada.



Concurrently, the Company announces that Jason Attew has stepped down as a director. Mr. Attew has been a director of the Company since 2019. The Company would like to thank Mr. Attew for his valuable contributions during his time on the Board.

John Black, CEO of Regulus, commented as follows: "When Jason took the position of CEO at Gold Standard Ventures in December 2020, we were disappointed to learn that he would have to step down from the Regulus Board in order to conform with governance guidelines for CEOs serving on outside boards. We are fortunate, however, to welcome Michael to the Regulus Board in Jason's place. Michael's extensive experience in both finance and operations will benefit the Company as we continue to advance the AntaKori project. I would like to personally thank Jason for his time on our Board and welcome Michael to our team."

The Company has granted options to Mr. McClelland to purchase 200,000 shares at $0.89 per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

