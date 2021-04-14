Dynasty Gold Closes $531,450 Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, April 13, 2021 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company"), further to the press release of April 9, is pleased to announce that subject to Exchange approval, it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement of 3,126,176 units for gross proceeds of $531,450. Each unit consists of one common share at $0.17 and one common share purchase warrant at $0.25 for a period of two years. The Company shall have the right to call the outstanding Warrants for expiry upon 20 days notice in the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX-V is above $0.35 for 10 consecutive trading days. The units issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used to advance the company's gold projects and for general corporate purposes.

The Company is in preparation for an upcoming field season. Further details will be announced in due course.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in greenstone belts in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. Currently, the 70% owned Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, is in legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd.. For more information, please visit Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"

_________________________________

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:

Ivy Chong

Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80377