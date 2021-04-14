Menü Artikel
Augusta Gold Announces Donald Taylor as President and CEO

05:04 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2021 - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta" or the "Company") announces Mr. Donald Taylor, currently a Director of the Company has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Maryse Belanger has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President and a Director of Augusta Gold for personal reasons.

Mr. Taylor, currently Chief Executive Officer of Titan Mining Corporation has 30 years of mineral exploration experience with precious and base metals on five continents, taking projects from exploration to mine development. He is the recipient of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award for the 2014 discovery of the Taylor lead-zinc-silver deposit in Arizona. Mr. Taylor has worked extensively for large and small cap companies, including Arizona Mining, BHP Minerals, Bear Creek Mining, American Copper and Nickel, Doe Run Resources and Westmont Mining Company. He is a Licensed Professional Geologist in several eastern and western states and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Taylor has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science degree from the University of Missouri at Rolla.

About Augusta Gold
Augusta Gold is a rapidly growing exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Bullfrog Gold Project and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Bullfrog district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits and has further identified significant additional mineralization around the existing pits and defined several exploration targets that could further enhance the Project. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information please visit www.augustagold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-announces-donald-taylor-as-president-and-ceo-301268340.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.



Contact
Lynette Gould, CFA, SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Telephone: 604.638.1468, Email: LGould@augustagold.com
Mineninfo

Augusta Gold Corp.

Augusta Gold Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A2QM5Q
US0512761034
www.augustagold.com
