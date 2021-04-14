Menü Artikel
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Board Changes

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, April 14, 2021 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(OTC PINK:AGPIF)(TSX:APY) announces that Vanessa Dennett has indicated her intention to retire as a Non-Executive Director of the Company after Anglo Pacific's Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 May 2021 and so will not be putting herself forward for re-election.

Following Vanessa's retirement, Graeme Dacomb will assume the Chair of the Remuneration Committee on an interim basis.

A search process will now commence to identify a replacement, bearing in mind our criteria for Director appointments, including diversity, as laid out in the Corporate Governance report in our 2021 Annual Report published today.

Patrick Meier, Chairman of Anglo Pacific, commented:

"We are immensely grateful to Vanessa for the enormous contribution she has made to the Group over the last few years. She has also been an energetic chair of the Remuneration Committee which has overseen a full review of our compensation structure and the design of the new long-term incentive plan, which will be put to the AGM for approval. Vanessa has played a vital role on the board with her background in M&A being particularly valuable in our recent US$205m Voisey's Bay cobalt stream acquisition. We will miss her wise counsel, it has been a privilege to work alongside Vanessa and we wish her well in retirement."

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



