Vizsla Hits 300 Metres to the South of Napoleon, Doubling the Length, with 4.46 Metres at 2,758 g/t Ageq

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2021 - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from step out drilling at the southern extension of the Napoleon prospect. These holes extend the mineralization by over 300 metres to the south of the previously reported results to double the drilled strike length of the Napoleon prospect at the Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") in Mexico. Napoleon has been mapped for over two and half kilometres of strike and has four drill rigs turning on the vein.

Highlights

NP-21-94

2,758 g/t silver equivalent (889.6 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 19.99 g/t gold, 0.71% lead and 1.76% zinc) over 4.46 metres ("m") true width from 221.9 m including;

12,262 g/t silver equivalent (3,803.6 g/t silver, 91.91 g/t gold, 1.50 % lead and 3.48% zinc) over 0.92 m true width from 225.1 m



NP-21-90

861 g/t silver equivalent (105.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 7.28 g/t gold, 0.70% lead and 2.87% zinc) over 1.92 metres ("m") true width from 192.3 m including;

1,089 g/t silver equivalent (130.7 g/t silver, 9.39 g/t gold, 0.76 % lead and 3.15% zinc) over 1.45 m true width from 192.3 m



Note: All numbers are rounded. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 oz silver, $1,700 oz gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based on similar deposit types.

Vizsla President and CEO Michael Konnert commented: "We now have high-grade drill results for 570 metres of the two and half kilometre strike on Napoleon. With four rigs turning, this vein is growing into a substantial area of mineralization but is only one vein in an entire vein field that we have available to explore. The Napoleon vein is building the initial body of mineralization that will be the platform for the Company's transition from explorer to producer. With the El Coco mill under option, we have commenced studies into metallurgy, engineering, mill upgrades and tailings reprocessing opportunities to expedite the short-cut to production that is so unique to Vizsla's opportunity at Panuco."

Figure 1: Longitudinal section of the greater Napoleon Vein Corridor.

Figure 2: Longitudinal section from the main Napoleon prospect with all new holes labelled and selected intersections shown.

Figure 3: Cross section through most southerly holes at Napoleon.

Complete table of Napoleon drill hole intersections

Drillhole From To Down Hole

Length EST. True Width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver Equivalent Comment (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) NP-21-90 192.3 194.75 2.45 1.92 7.28 105.9 0.70 2.87 861.0

Incl. 192.3 194.15 1.85 1.45 9.39 130.7 0.76 3.15 1,088.8

NP-21-94 221.9 228.7 6.8 4.46 19.99 889.6 0.71 1.76 2,757.7

Incl. 225.1 226.5 1.4 0.92 91.91 3,803.6 1.50 3.48 12,261.7



Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed at the south end of the Napoleon Zone on the Napoleon Vein Corridor. Hole numbers are non-sequential due to additional drilling along the vein corridor, every hole with assays received has been reported.

Napoleon Drilling Detail

Recent drilling extends the mineralization of the main Napoleon zone by over 300 metres to the south. Hole NP-21-94 cut the structure with a true width of 4.46 metres and a grade of 2,758 g/t silver equivalent. On the same section hole NP-21-90 returned a true width of 1.92 metres with a grade of 861 g/t silver equivalent. Holes NP-21-99 and NP-21-102 also intersected the vein on the same fan and are pending assay results.

The vein has been intersected in four holes on section (Figure 3) and two additional holes on a fan located 50 metres to the south. When combined with the vein that has been intercepted in systematic drilling between holes NP-21-90, NP-21-94 and previously reported drilling (Figure 2) , the Company believes there is very strong potential for a continuous body of mineralization over the entire 570 metre strike length. Assays remain pending for the eleven holes in the gap and drilling is ongoing in this area.

Figure 4: Plan map showing location of drill holes, mapped veins and surface sampling at the Napoleon zone on the Napoleon Vein Corridor. Labels shown for reported holes. Inset shows detail of Napoleon's drill collar locations

Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole

Depth Napoleon NP-21-90 403,503 2,586,975 426 -51 259 255

NP-21-94 403,503 2,587,975 426 -59 259 279

NP-21-99 403,503 2,587,975 426 -64 259 333

NP-21-102 403,503 2,587,975 426 -69 259 363

Table 2: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly consolidated 9,386.5-hectare Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Vice President of Technical Services for Vizsla. Mr. Dupuis is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

