Emerging Markets Report: Lithium Could Run out by 2025

ORLANDO, April 14, 2021 - Over the last few years, the emergence of Electric Vehicles (EV's) has been obvious and incredible. Led by Tesla, electric vehicles are everywhere and hardly a novelty on the road.



But Electric Vehicles by and large need lithium for their batteries. As the success of EV's taking market share continues, so too will the need for lithium.

One Forbes writer penned a fairly recent piece about lithium based companies in which he makes these bold assertions, many of which are sourced to a UBS report on battery materials for its institutional clients. UBS is the world's leading investment bank so if you wanted to think of the direct opposite of something you read on a stock message board this is it.

In the report, UBS advances the notion that at today's prices, lithium might run out by 2025.

Read that one more time: Lithium could run out by 2025.

The reason? According to the Forbes article, "UBS analysts crunched the numbers on the progress of seven different battery technologies (in tech lingo: "battery cells"). They estimate that EVs will reach a cost parity with gas-powered cars by 2024."

That's a whole lot more demand for lithium batteries.

Here is the link to review one writer's thoughts are as to the impact on the sector if lithium runs out.

With that in mind, please allow us to introduce our latest profiled company, Lithium South Development Corp. (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ).

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The project is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation, POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for U.S. $ 280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

We're just beginning our dive into Lithium South and hope to have more information about its business model and their mining operations. One thing we'll want to know more about is the last line of that self-descriptor above wherein they discuss alternative extraction methods and how that impacts their efforts.

In a market that many think could be absolutely dry in just a few years, new exploration efforts and technology methods as Lithium South is engaged in could be intriguing.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by William Feyerabend CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/policy-on-stock-promotion

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/investor-protection

https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-79

https://www.sec.gov/oiea/investor-alerts-bulletins/ia_promotions.html

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $175,000 by Lithium South Development Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com