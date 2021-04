RETRANSMISSION: BMEX Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Warner Uhl as President and CEO

Vancouver, April 14, 2021 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Warner Uhl as President, CEO and Director of the Company. After an extensive search, Warner quickly emerged as the candidate of choice, due to the combination of his work experience, his history of successful project execution in various stages of exploration and resource development, as well as his seamless fit within the organizational culture at BMEX. Warner assumes this leadership role during an active exploration season, with BMEX having just completed its inaugural drill program at the King Tut property.

Warner has more than 30 years' experience as a senior mining professional. He has worked in executive management with mining, construction, and engineering companies to help bring resource projects from exploration, through feasibility, to commissioning. He has been involved in all stages of mine development and operations as a Project Director, Senior Vice President Technical Services, Chief Project Officer and Manager of Mining and Metals for companies in the Americas and Australia. He is very familiar with working in Ontario and Quebec, most recently Warner served as the Project Director for Wood Engineering on the IAMGOLD Côté Gold Project. He has also worked on development proposals for Wallbridge Mining. Throughout his career, social license of mining projects has been another focal point of his success as he worked with local communities and First Nations groups to foster a culture of partnership with these important stakeholders. Warner brings both a technical and financial background to his new role at BMEX and holds a Master of Business Administration, is a Certified Risk Manager, a Certified Safety Officer, and a Project Management Professional.

Mr. Victor Cantore, Chairman of the Advisory Board for BMEX Gold commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Warner to the role. The Advisory Board and Board of Directors have already had excellent discussions with him and I value his hands-on approach to the BMEX exploration program. He brings the right amount of leadership tempered with practical know-how to this role."

"I have met the BMEX team and I am excited to be working with them. I am honoured to have been selected to lead this company with its two highly prospective projects in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Between the historical drilling results and the recent exploration campaign, BMEX Gold has the potential to be the next big gold play," said Warner Uhl, President and CEO of BMEX Gold.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Uhl has been granted 500,000 stock options, exercisable at $0.25 per share for a period of five years. The options vest over a period of three years.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions such as Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on earning 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

