Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Solitario Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference April 19-20, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

08:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

DENVER, April 14, 2021 - Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference. The conference is being held on April 19-20, 2021 virtually.

Christopher Herald, CEO of Solitario, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the conference, please register at the following link: www.hcwevents.com/mining. We invite all investors to listen to the Solitario's presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/b4203305-a368-4424-abf5-d719cb9ef83b starting on April 19th at 3:00 p.m. EDT and archived for 90 days. Over 60 corporate presentations are available live and on-demand on April 19-20, 2021, starting at 9:00 A.M. (EDT).

Event: H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date: April 19th, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: Virtual Conference

Company Webcasting Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/b4203305-a368-4424-abf5-d719cb9ef83b

About Solitario
Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.4 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.7 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.
H.C. Wainwright is a full?service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Christopher E. Herald
President & CEO
(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

Valerie Kimball
Director - Investor Relations
(720) 933-1150
(800) 229-6827

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640279/Solitario-Announces-Participation-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Spring-Mining-Conference-April-19-20-2021-Virtual-Conference


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Solitario Zinc Corp.

Solitario Zinc Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A0Q4KV
US8342EP1070
www.solitarioxr.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap