Angkor Resources Announces a Significant Expansion of Its Wild Boar Gold Prospect Area, Cambodia

Toronto, April 14, 2021 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) (OTC Pink: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce the expansion of the previously defined Wild Boar prospect area on the 100%-owned Andong Meas license to over 2km x 1km.

The Company's recent surface mapping and geophysical work programs have resulted in a significant increase to the overall area of the Wild Boar prospect. Mineralized quartz vein float samples have been collected over a North/South strike length of more than one kilometre. And Artisanal alluvial pits have been noted for an additional kilometre to the north beyond the previously defined limits of the prospect area.

"The rediscovery of quartz float samples first discovered in 2014 has resulted in the collection of additional surface samples and a revision of the ongoing Induced Polarization (IP) surveys to ensure these showings are covered by the program," stated Dennis Ouellette, VP of Exploration.

The new area adds approximately 700 metres on the northwest portion of the primary grid area. Three recent surface samples from the site returned values as follows:

Number Location Au ppm Description V036447 Float 0.873 Breccia vein, angular , pitted, comb texture V036448 Float 2.32 Quartz vein, massive, comb texture, limonitic V036449 Float 0.485 Quartz vein, massive, comb texture, hematitic

Ouellette continued, "The gold values are very encouraging especially as they are random surface samples. An historical surface sample collected from the same general area in 2014 returned 6.02 ppm Au. This widens the exploration area by 650 metres to a total of more than one kilometre east to west."

While the IP program continues, additional surface mapping and sampling of the altered dacite is required for further analysis. The veins appear to be part of a stockwork discovered during an earlier pit excavation exercise revealing cross cutting, shallow dipping veins over a width of at least 70 metres east to west and 100 metres north to south. It is believed to be open in all directions.

Drilling operations are anticipated to commence in early May 2021 after geological and geophysical interpretations are completed.





ANK staff use local longboats to transfer IP team and supplies to WB field camp

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7648/80387_d6549070f4551801_001full.jpg







Team members prepare wire for upcoming IP work.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7648/80387_d6549070f4551801_002full.jpg





Excited IP team at field camp ready to go.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7648/80387_d6549070f4551801_003full.jpg

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package across four 100%-owned licenses and a fifth license under an earn-in agreement with a third party. In 2019, the company received approval to negotiate Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80387