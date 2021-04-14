GGX Gold Appoints Sebastien Ah Fat, P.Geo. as Vice President, Exploration

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2021 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) ("GGX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Sebastien Ah Fat has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration.

Sebastien Ah Fat is a professional geologist with over a decade of experience in the mining and energy sectors. He is the Vice President of Exploration at Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd., a precious metal focused mining company and the co-founder and Vice President of Exploration at Glacier Resources Corp., a lithium exploration company. Previously, Sebastien was the Manager of Geological Services and Software Development of a leading energy geosteering consulting firm and Geologist at Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. Mr. Ah Fat holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Calgary and is registered as a Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Barry Brown, CEO of GGX Gold stated "We are pleased to have Sebastien join our management team as we continue to review the possibility of a bulk sample at the Gold Drop property. Sebastien has been intimately involved in our exploration efforts at the Gold Drop project and brings a wealth of technical knowledge in the precious metals sector."

The Company also announces that it has granted 800,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.16 to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options are exercisable for five years and will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee or consultant of the Company. The stock options are not transferable and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and any applicable regulatory acceptance.

