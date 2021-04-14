ATEX Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Craig J. Nelsen Appointed Chairman

Toronto, April 14, 2021 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in ATEX's Management Information Circular dated February 22, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario, including resolutions:

Election of Craig J. Nelsen, Dr. Raymond Jannas, Carl Hansen, Robert Suttie and William Jung as directors of ATEX;





Re-appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditors of ATEX for the ensuing year; and,





Approval of the continuation of ATEX's incentive "Stock Option Plan".

Craig J. Nelsen, the newly appointed Chairman of the Board, commented, "I am pleased to see that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting and I am excited to transition to the Chairman of the Board and take a more active role in the direction of ATEX. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Carl Hansen, who stepped down as Chairman, for his dedication after 10 years as Chairman of ATEX and its predecessor company and I am pleased that Mr. Hansen will continue as an active ATEX director."

Mr. Nelsen has extensive exploration experience with senior management roles at major mining companies along with a strong corporate background as a board member of a number of exploration and gold mining companies, including New Gold, Golden Star and OceanaGold. He has been involved in a number of major discoveries and development projects in South America including the Pascua gold deposit and the El Morro copper gold deposit, both located in Chile, the Cerro San Pedro gold silver deposit in Mexico and the Cerro Corona gold deposit in Peru.

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, dedicated to the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Property is located in Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt.

On behalf of ATEX Resources Inc.

Dr. Raymond Jannas, CEO

For additional information, please email info@atexresources.com or call 1-647-287-3778.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This new release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80459