Bathurst Applies for Nunavut Permits

Vancouver, April 15, 2021 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has submitted the permit application for diamond drilling the Turner Lake Main Gold Zone. The company's 100% owned Turner Lake Property consists of 3 mineral claims covering 3500 hectares, immediately north of and adjacent to the recently acquired TED, Iron Formation, gold project. These projects are located approximately 55 kilometres north -northwest of the community of Bathurst Inlet in the Kitikmeot District of western Nunavut, Canada.

Hardy Forzley, President and CEO of Bathurst Metals stated, "The Turner Lake project is known to contain significant gold concentrations along an iron/magnesium tholeiite contact with visible gold noted in almost every diamond drill hole crossing the structure. The drill permit once approved will allow the company to commence drilling testing the Main Gold Zone on a 50-by-50-metre pattern with the plan to conduct an NI-43-101 resource study upon its completion. The initial program is proposed to complete 8 diamond drill holes testing the down-dip plunge of known higher-grade gold mineralization. The Main Gold Zone remains open along strike and to depth."

About the Turner Lake Project - Nunavut

The Turner Lake 3,500-hectare property contains the Main and East gold zones and the Nickel Knob massive sulphide mineral deposits. The gold zones are hosted along a classic Archean age, iron/magnesium tholeiitic contact with gold mineralization occurring mainly within a crackle fractured greywacke containing quartz veinlets to veins; visible gold is common. Discovered in the 1960s the Main gold zone has only had 22 diamond drill holes tested across the contact from Chevron minerals in 1986-1989, and Northrock Resources in 2008/2009. Historical diamond drilling results seen below.

CHEVRON

28.00 g/tonne Au 4.75 metres

12.86 g/tonne Au 8.87 metres

15.20 g/tonne Au 4.00 metres

10.00 g/tonne Au 4.00 metres

NORTHROCK RESOURCES

13.20 g/tonne Au 13.00 metres

22.54 g/tonne Au 12.00 metres

16.20 g/tonne Au 8.50 metres

* All lengths presented are core lengths. True widths are estimated to range between 50 to 70 per cent.

Location Map of Known Mineralization - Turner Lake Property

N



Click Image To View Full Size

Main Gold Zone

(from drilling)

28.00 g/t Au / 4.75 metres

12.86 g/t Au / 8.87 metres

4.08 g/t Au / 15.27 metres

15.20 g/t Au / 4.00 metres

10.00 g/t Au / 4.00 metres

East Gold Zone

(from grab samples)

28,000 ppb Au

Nickel Knob Massive Sulphide

(from drilling)

1.87%Cu/1.63%Ni/15.75 g/t Ag over 14.00 metres.

Including 1.195 Cu/4.19%Ni 44.67 g/t Ag/1.66% PB/Zn over 3.00 metres.

500

metres



Click Image To View Full Size

Bathurst Metals Corp.

Bathurst Metals Corp. 100% Owned Properties

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

President / CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, President

info@bathurstmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.