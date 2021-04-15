Gold Resource Corporation Attending H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining (Virtual) Conference

DENVER, April 15, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference, which is being held virtually April 19-20, 2021.

Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/mining ) to register for the conference. All are welcome to listen to the company presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/57cbba02-31c2-484c-864f-ee8c58c158f8, starting on April 20, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. (ET). The webcast will be archived for 90 days. Over 60 corporate presentations are available live and on-demand on April 19-20, 2021, starting at 9:00 A.M. (ET).

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full?service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

CONTACTS:

Ann Wilkinson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com

www.GoldResourcecorp.com

