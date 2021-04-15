Carlyle and Riverside Resources Report 24.2 Meters of 1.51 g/t Gold at the Cecilia Project, Mexico

Vancouver, April 15, 2021 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC PINK: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to release its first batch of drill results from the Cecilia Project, Sonora Mexico. The program consisted of a total of seven (7) drill holes, out of which results have been received for five (5) holes so far as reported below. Anomalous gold mineralization was intersected in all five drill holes, with the best intercept being 24.2 m of 1.51 g/t Au starting from only 2.30 m downhole at the North Breccia Target (CED21-005). A further 8.9 m of 0.64 g/t Au was intersected near the end-of-hole starting from 40.35 m. Assays remain pending for another slightly deeper drill-hole at the North Breccia Target (see Figure 1). This first phase drill campaign included mostly shallow drill-holes, which successfully demonstrate a well-developed hydrothermal system near surface, with significant room to extend mineralization both laterally and to greater depths with subsequent drilling.

Riverside is the operator on the project as part of the option agreement with Carlyle Commodities (see press release July 15, 2020). Data and geological insights reported in this news release have been supplied to Carlyle by Riverside's field personnel. Riverside completed field work and geophysics in 2020 that helped refine targets in advance of this initial drill campaign, and the Company looks forward to additional assay results in the coming weeks and follow up drill plans will be determined once all results have been received and interpreted.

Carlyle's President and CEO, Morgan Good commented, "Carlyle is extremely encouraged by such positive results from our Phase 1 drill campaign at the Cecilia Project in Sonora, Mexico. Each hole intersected mineralization but specifically hole 5 into the North Breccia target with 24.2m of 1.51 g/t Au has gotten us excited. We are optimistic some of the remaining results which also tested the North Breccia target will prove successful and set the stage for a more robust Phase 2 drill campaign."

Riverside's President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated, "We are very pleased with this first batch of samples. The results show continuity of mineralization at shallow depths and further drilling is certainly warranted to extend known near-surface mineralization at North Breccia and test at greater depth at San Jose where the first ever 4-holes all encountered gold mineralization and point to strong potential at slightly greater depths. Cecilia is target-rich, with 10 defined target areas providing excellent discovery potential beyond these initial targets that were tested during this first phase of drilling. We look forward to receiving the next batch of results which will give us insight and potentially vector us toward a larger volume deeper into the system."

Table 1: First assays received from the North Breccia drilling, including two intercepts. Summary of additional results are listed further below in Table 2

Hole_ID From To Interval Grade CED21-005 2.30 26.50 24.2 1.51 CED21-005 40.35 49.25 8.90 0.64 including 43.95 47.25 3.30 1.32

Notes: Cut-off grade used for calculating intervals is 0.2 g/t Au. All reported intercepts are downhole lengths. Estimated true width will be determined with the hole CED21-006, for which logging indicate aa zone of interest of about 4 meters.







Figure 1: 3D section of the drilling at North Breccia target from the Carlyle and Riverside exploration program. Hole CED21-005 intersected the fault system and shows the extent of mineralization with relation to the fault system. Mineralization corresponds to a zone of breccia, fault and strong silicification.

The first drill program from Carlyle and Riverside was focused on targeting the hydrothermal system identified at two principal elevations: 2,200 m and 1,900 m, respectively corresponding to the San Jose Target and the North Breccia Target. By doing so, Riverside's team was able to test the continuity of the mineralized structures at shallow depth.







Figure 2: Simplified map of the Cerro Magallanes eastern slope with the first phase drill program drill traces.

A total of 3 holes were drilled into the San Jose Target (CED21-001, 002, 003) and 1 hole (CED21-004) tested the La Cueva zone. The La Cueva zone is interpreted as the northeastern structural junction with the east-west Agua Prieta structural corridor, which includes the North Breccia and Central targets, as shown in Figure 2.

The San Jose target was originally identified from an historical underground working that included extensive tunnels up to 80 m deep and stopes, for which the extents are not known. Previous channel sampling from the stope wall during 2020 returned high values up to 48 g/t Au over 0.75 m from a rocksaw cut. Results from drilling are interpreted by Riverside geologists as a wide interval of lower grade gold enveloping high-grade pods at depth. The drilling at San Jose intersected extensive and intensive silicification which is interpreted as an upper zone of low sulfidation epithermal fluids, possibly the upper distal outflows from potentially gold rich veins below. This type of alteration is found in other epithermal centers in Sonora, Mexico and the results so far appear favorable for this target.

Drill core shows the mineralized zone identified in the drill holes is primarily concentrated within fault zones and is associated with moderate to intense silicification. The fault system extends to depth where it appears to become significantly wider as reflected in the gold mineralization thickness. This program is the first time the San Jose has been drilled and drilling so far suggests the structures are widening at depth and warrant additional tests.







Figure 3: Simplified cross section of the San Jose target. The cross section includes all 4 drill holes compiled in one section, which could misrepresent the actual thickness (see Table 2 for list of main intercepts).

Table 2: Summary table of drill intersect from the targets La Cueva and San Jose.

Hole_ID From To Interval Grade CED21-001 19.50 21.00 1.50 0.21 CED21-001 38.15 39.00 1.30 0.69 CED21-002 31.15 32.20 1.05 0.49 CED21-002 91.25 97.20 5.95 0.20 CED21-003 42.85 45.95 3.10 0.52 CED21-003 50.10 54.50 4.40 0.23 including 54.00 54.50 0.50 0.91 CED21-003 89.55 99.00 9.45 0.23 CED21-003 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.32 CED21-003 114.15 116.30 2.15 0.26 CED21-003 118.75 120.75 2.00 0.39 CED21-003 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.55 CED21-003 154.00 157.45 3.45 0.35 CED21-004 11.40 15.70 4.30 0.29 CED21-004 45.45 51.70 6.10 0.43 including 47.40 48.35 0.95 1.09 CED21-004 82.20 85.20 3.00 0.87 CED21-004 116.20 117.05 0.85 1.08

Appointment of New Corporate Secretary

Carlyle would also like to announce and welcome Mr. Andrew Brown as its new Corporate Secretary. Mr. Brown joins the Company from Lions Corporate Secretarial Services Limited, a full-service corporate secretarial group that provides corporate secretarial and corporate governance services for public companies including SEDI, SEDAR, private placements, and regulatory reporting. Mr. Brown has over 10 years of experience working in the public markets and has served as Corporate Secretary for multiple publicly traded companies (TSX Venture Exchange and CSE-listed).

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company has approved the issuance of 555,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company pursuant to its stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.115 and expire in two years.

Qualified Person

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

Riverside reports completing a QA/QC program as part of the drilling program with about 10% of the samples assayed being control samples. Standards and blanks were inserted approximately every 20 samples and duplicates every 30 samples. Some of blanks in Hole CED21-004 assays with trace amounts of gold suggesting some contamination did occur in hole 4. Hole CED21-005, the hole with the better intersects did not appear to be compromised and the blanks show positive results.

Rock samples from the previous exploration programs discussed above at Cecilia were taken to the Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Hermosillo, Mexico for fire assaying for gold. The rejects remained with Bureau Veritas in Mexico while the pulps were transported to Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, BC, Canada for 45 element ICP/ES-MS analysis. A QA/QC program was implemented as part of the sampling procedures for the exploration program. Standard samples were randomly inserted into the sample stream prior to being sent to the laboratory.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C, as well has formed a strategic partnership with HDI (The Hunter Dickinson Group) and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project located in B.C. The Company also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80516