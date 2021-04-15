Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its first quarter 2021 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on May 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2021 operating and financial results at 9:00 am EDT on May 5, 2021.

Argonaut Gold First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q1 Conference Call Information Toll Free (North America): 1-888-231-8191 International: 1-647-427-7450 Conference ID: 2067781 Webcast: www.argonautgold.com

Q1 Conference Call Replay: Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-855-859-2056 International Replay Call: 1-416-849-0833

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 pm EDT on May 5, 2021 until 11:59 pm EDT on May 12, 2021.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.