Strategic Resources Hires Vice President Finland Operations

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2021 - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") announces that it has hired Jukka Pitkäjärvi as Vice President Finland Operations. Mr. Pitkäjärvi has worked for more than 30 years in the international mining and metallurgical industry. Most recently he was CEO of Ferrovan Oy, a private company developing the Mustavaara project and other vanadium projects in Finland. Mr. Pitkäjärvi holds a M.Sc in Geology and Mineralogy from University of Oulu (Finland), Business Engineering Diploma from Oulu Polytechnical University (Finland) and Business Management Diploma from POHTO - Institute for Management and Technological Training (Finland).

Scott Hicks, CEO and Director, commented: "We are excited to have Jukka join the team in a more formal role. His project knowledge and expertise will help push the project towards a Pre-Feasibility study and enhance Strategic's ability to permit the project. Jukka has been consulting with Strategic on the Preliminary Economic Assessment that we expect to release this quarter."

In conjunction with his appointment, Strategic has granted Mr. Pitkäjärvi 100,000 options pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option has an exercise price of $0.30, will expire on April 14, 2026, and vests in 1/3 tranches annually, with 1/3 vesting on the date of grant.

About Strategic Resources



Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is a Vancouver, Canada based mineral exploration and development company that is focused on vanadium projects in Finland and Peru. The company is primarily focused on its flagship Mustavaara vanadium-iron-titanium project in Finland. The Company continues to evaluate new opportunities that are related to the electrification of the economy.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/.

To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

Strategic Resources Inc.

Signed: "Scott Hicks"

Scott Hicks, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to completing a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will", "expect" or variations of those words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" or "expect" be taken, occur or be achieved.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-resources-hires-vice-president-finland-operations-301269617.html

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.