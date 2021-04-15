Progressive Planet Announces Expanded Processing Capability

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2021 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has expanded its comminution plant's toll processing capacity by a factor of eight times with the addition of a larger ball mill.

Comminution is the reduction of solid materials from one average particle size to a smaller average particle size, by crushing, grinding, cutting, vibrating, or other processes.

On August 14, 2020, PLAN announced that it had completed the design and construction of its comminution plant. The plant was built to enable easy disassembly and has functional capability to size-reduce rocks from 6 inches down to 5 microns. For reference, one inch is equivalent to 25,400 microns.

In January 2021, PLAN ordered a larger ball mill (approximately 8 times the processing volume) to enable it to process more material per hour. This mill was received on March 26, 2021 and has now been commissioned.

PLAN has ordered additional equipment to further automate the processing capability of the comminution plant and further improve processing capacity. This equipment is expected to be received and fully operational in May 2021.

Since mid March 2021, PLAN has received over $250,000 in purchase orders for rock powders from its existing customers and has also received requests for quotes from multiple new potential customers.

Due to the increased demand for our services, PLAN has hired and trained staff and commenced running a full second shift effective April 12, 2021 at the comminution plant.

"We are excited that we could get our new mill manufactured in Canada and to be creating employment, especially when so many businesses are struggling during these unprecedented times. PLAN creates specialized rock powders supplying our B2B customers who then sell the product throughout North America and Europe," stated Ian Grant, Manager of Business Development.

PLAN is searching for a permanent facility to house its growing comminution business.

"Should one be wondering what the grinding of soft rock powders has to do with the company's work on developing new technologies for the cement industry, the answer lies in our vision for the future" stated CEO Steve Harpur.

"The current plant provides the company with an opportunity to generate fast revenues from an existing business, but the facility is also going to serve as a testing centre for the development of PozGlass™ SCM.

We believe the demand for pozzolan based cement powders will accelerate as fly ash is no longer generated from combusting coal. We are also seeing tremendous demand to toll process minerals as farmers switch away from chemical fertilizers to natural fertilizers. The purchase orders we received in the last month greatly exceed the tonnage of material processed since we opened our comminution plant last August and we are using the same equipment we use to process natural pozzolans and pulverized post-consumer glass" stated Harpur.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions