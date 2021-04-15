Canada Silver Cobalt Works to Outline Plans for its Re-2Ox Technology for Battery Metals Extraction and Recycling at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference April 22

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the real-time, interactive presentation.

COQUITLAM, April 15, 2021 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt"), a 'green' extractive technology leader and highly successful silver explorer, today announced that Frank Basa, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on Thursday April 22, 2021 about the Company's innovative Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical extraction process for battery metals and other minerals. The proprietary, closed-loop process has been used to produce cobalt sulphate to EV battery industry specifications and is currently being tested for battery recycling and rare earths, with design/construction of a pilot plant underway. More information at www.re-2ox.com

DATE: April 22, 2021

TIME: 11:00 am EDT

LINK: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle Mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper in the prolific past-producing Gowganda high-grade Silver District of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp in May 2020. A total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Robinson Zone beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters were identified. The discovery remains open in all directions (1A and 1B are approximately 800 meters east of the Capitol Mine workings) (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability) (refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020 and a signature date of July 13, 2020. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

