CMC Announces Positive Preliminary Exploration Results at its Bridal Veil Property in Newfoundland

April 15, 2021 - Vancouver, BC. - CMC Metals Ltd. ("CMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:CMB) (OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt:ZM5N) is pleased to announce positive preliminary exploration results from a reconnaissance site visit conducted on its Bridal Veil Property in Newfoundland.

A brief visit involving the sampling of known showings on the property resulted in the identification of an extensive area of anomalous copper and bismuth mineralization with minor silver. The area has coincident EM anomalies that are yet to be explained. Values from grab samples of veined psammitic metasediments ranged from 0.041% to 3.473% copper, 0.74-136.96 g/t bismuth, and 1069-19340 ppb silver. Historical sampling have returned grades of up to 9.4% copper, 10.2% lead, 7.8 oz/t silver and 3.75 g/t gold. The Bridal Veil mineral occurrences have been previously identified as being related to an epigenetic copper-silver +/- lead and gold orogenic vein system hosted in deeply dipping shear zones. The property is transected by the Trans Canada Highway approximately 10 kilometers east of Gander and 15 km east of Newfound Gold's Queensway Project.

Kevin Brewer, P.Geo. President and CEO of CMC noted "We are highly encouraged about these preliminary results at Bridal Veil. Less than 15% of the property area has been explored to date. At this stage it is clear we need to better understand the mineralizing system as the tenure of mineralization is very encouraging. It is now a matter of determining the extent, possible continuity, and subsurface potential of this mineralization throughout the property. Our plans are to further examine this property in the fall after work is completed on our flagship property at Silver Hart in Yukon."

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for silver in Yukon and British Columbia and polymetallic deposits in Yukon and Newfoundland. Our silver-lead-zinc prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") and the recently acquired Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project"). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova (both in Newfoundland).

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist in BC and Yukon, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has approved the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

