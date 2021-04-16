Defiance Commences Trading on OTCQX

Vancouver, April 15, 2021 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an uplisting to the OTCQX Best Market.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for U.S. and international investors. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Chris Wright, Chairman & CEO, commented: "We are excited to conclude our upgrade and begin trading on the OTCQX, which will give investors better market information, transparency, liquidity, and ease of trading in the company's stock."

Zacatecas Update

The fully-financed Exploration program on our Zacatecas assets continues. Drilling commenced in early December and is well underway with a number of key target areas being tested. The company has submitted over 50% of the completed holes to analytical lab facilities, and expects to submit the remainder of the completed holes in the coming weeks.

Drilling has largely been focused on a 1300 metre x 300 metre corridor (News Release: May 29th, 2020) targeting expansion of the existing resource estimate within historically poorly recognized gaps in the historical mine both on strike and at depth as well testing prospective structures near to the Veta Grande structure.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing its district-scale Zacatecas Projects, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the Zacatecas and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Defiance Silver Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

