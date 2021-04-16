Bullion Gold Announces Option Agreement to Sell Up to 100% of the Turgeon Lake Property

MONTREAL, April 16, 2021 - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Xcite Resources Inc. ("Xcite") to sell up to 100% of the Turgeon Lake Property (the "Property") located on the Chicobi Group (Abitibi). The Property consists of 39 claims covering 2,203 ha and is located in the Chazel and Lavergne Townships, NTS 32D15 and 32E02, 95 kilometers north of the Rouyn-Noranda mining district and 36 kilometers north of Macamic in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region in Northwestern Quebec, Canada.



Terms of Agreement

Bullion Gold grants the option to Xcite to acquire, over a period of 3 years, 100% of The Property in return for a cash payment of $150,000, the issue in favor of Bullion Gold of 1.5M Xcite common shares and $500,000 in exploration expenditures. In addition, Bullion Gold will retain a 2% NSR royalty if Xcite completes its entire option. Finally, Bulllion Gold will be the manager and supervisor of the exploration work throughout the option.

Grant of Stock Options

The management of Bullion Gold Resources Corp. also announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors to purchase up to 500,000 common shares at a price of $0.12 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

The Company currently has 34,262,563 shares issued and outstanding, along with 2,950,000 options (including the options described above) at a strike price between 0.105$ and 0.39$ and 3,526,441 warrants ($0.15 expiring 12/21).

Mr. Gilles Laverdi?re. P.Geo, director and qualified person under NI 43-101 has read and approved this press release.

About Bullion Gold

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration and development of viable mineral properties in the Province Quebec and British Columbia. For more information on the Corporation, visit www.bulliongold.ca

