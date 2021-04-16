NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ) Exploration Drilling Continues at the Golden Hills Project, Arizona, USA

Vancouver, April 16, 2021 - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces that drilling at Golden Hills, located 40 km south of Parker, Arizona, USA, is in progress and has completed 5 reverse circulation holes. These 5 holes have all been within 100 meters of the previously discovered high-grade gold/copper vein zone. To date, no rock competence issues or voids have been encountered and there has been good recoveries for all samples taken. To date, Alford Drilling LLC has completed 408 meters of drilling at Golden Hills.

The completed holes have intercepted rock of similar alteration style to early holes within vein zone. Specular hematite, various copper oxides, and zones of silicification have been observed in some drill chips. Zones where the majority of recovered rock chips were composed of specular hematite have led the exploration team to add an analysis for iron concentration to future assaying. This initial round of drilling is expected to conclude before the end of April, after which the samples will be removed from secure storage and transported to ALS Chemex in Tucson, Arizona for analysis.

NSJ also announces that it has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH of Hannover Germany, to provide marketing services in the financial community in the German speaking region. Apaton Finance GmbH has been paid 20,000 Euros for a 4 month contract.

Qualified Person

Richard Kern, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is Vice President of Exploration of NSJ Gold Corp.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp.) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine (owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp.). The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 94 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 1,970 acres (8.5 km2). NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

WWW.NSJGOLD.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80580