ATAC Resources Ltd. Closes C$1M Flow-Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, April 16, 2021 - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ATC) ("ATAC" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on April 9, 2021, consisting of the sale of 4,800,000 flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.21 per share, for aggregate subscription proceeds of C$1,008,000.
The proceeds from the sale of the flow-through shares will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses" at the Company's Connaught Property, Rackla Gold Property and other Canadian properties, and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).
All of the securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a hold period in Canada until August 17, 2021.
About ATAC
ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold in Yukon and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $6.5 million in working capital.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!