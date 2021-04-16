Fidelity Minerals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, April 16th, 2021 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) (OTC:SAIDF) (FSE:S5GM) (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in its News Release dated March 22, 2021. For the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 9,896,720 units (each, a "Unit") at $0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,237,090. Of the total Units issued, 1,056,000 units were subscribed by Lions Bay Capital Inc., a Control Person, and 141,120 units were subscribed by management. Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with each Warrant exercisable into an additional common share at $0.15 per share until April 16, 2023. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period that expires on August 17, 2021. Finders' fees of $30,713 cash, and 208,600 broker warrants each exercisable into one additional Share at $0.15 until April 16, 2023 were paid relating to the Private Placement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing to advance its Peruvian exploration and community relation programs. Proceeds will also support commercial negotiations intended to increase ownership at its Las Huaquillas Project, and corporate working capital purposes.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is assembling and advancing a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through the implementation of our Strategic Project Generator (SPG) model. The project generator model involves the identification and acquisition of appraisal stage opportunities with near-term valuation catalysts, including potential for high-impact M&A. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

