i-80 Gold Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 - Ewan Downie, Chief Executive Officer, i-80 Gold Corp. ("i-80" or the "Company") (TSX: IAU), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed gold producer and developer holding an impressive portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. i-80 was created as a spin-out of Premier Gold Mines Ltd.'s US assets in connection with the transaction whereby Equinox Gold acquired Premier in 2021. The Company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, multi-asset, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities. The board and management teams bring extensive technical, financial, legal, ESG and entrepreneurial expertise with proven track records of aligning their interests with shareholders and creating value.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!