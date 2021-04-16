i-80 Gold Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 - Ewan Downie, Chief Executive Officer, i-80 Gold Corp. ("i-80" or the "Company") (TSX: IAU), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed gold producer and developer holding an impressive portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. i-80 was created as a spin-out of Premier Gold Mines Ltd.'s US assets in connection with the transaction whereby Equinox Gold acquired Premier in 2021. The Company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, multi-asset, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities. The board and management teams bring extensive technical, financial, legal, ESG and entrepreneurial expertise with proven track records of aligning their interests with shareholders and creating value.

Date: Friday April 16, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

