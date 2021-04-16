Arctic Star Discovers Kimberlite First Hole of its Drill Program, Diagras Project, Lac de Gras, Nt.

- Vancouver, British Columbia - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A2) (WKN:A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) is pleased to announce that it has made a new discovery on the Diagras project in the Lac de Gras kimberlite field, Northwest Territory. 380km north of Yellowknife. The discovery has been named the Birch Kimberlite.



It was discovered by drilling a vertical hole into a EM and gravity anomaly. The anomaly also occupies a distinct gap in an otherwise continuous Mackenzie diabase dyke in the magnetic data.



Kimberlite was discovered after drilling 28m through 11m of water and 17m of overburden (glacial till). The drill exited the kimberlite at 71m. A second hole from the same drill setup is underway to obtain more kimberlite for caustic fusion.



The drill collar is 220m SE of the known Black Spruce kimberlite discovered in the 1990s. The Black Spruce kimberlite was discovered by drilling a discrete magnetic low. In contrast, the Birch kimberlite has no magnetic signature.



Buddy Doyle VP Exploration of Arctic said, "We are all elated to strike kimberlite so early in our 2021 exploration program. It proves our exploration concept, we expect more discoveries as we proceed."

Mr. Doyle continued, "After completing the current drill hole we will move from the Birch discovery to test other similar targets. The priority is to make as many discoveries as we can before the ice melts. Material from each discovery will be sent for caustic fusion. We will return to those kimberlites with the highest micro-diamond counts and give them further attention."

The Diagras project is a Joint Venture with Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. Arctic is the manager and operator of this joint venture.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist of over 30 years' experience in diamond exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

About Arctic Star

Arctic Star has commenced exploration in Lac de Gras NWT on its Diagras Diamond Project next to the producing Diavik & Ekati diamond mines. The Company also owns 100% of the Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 193,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. The Company also controls drill ready diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein).

