MAS Gold Confirmed as 100% Owner of the Greywacke and Preview North Properties

Vancouver, April 16, 2021 - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold") (TSXV:MAS) is pleased to announce that it was universally successful in the binding arbitration with its former joint venture partner, Golden Band Resources Corp. ("GBN"). In his ruling, the arbitrator agreed with all evidence made by MAS Gold and has confirmed that MAS Gold is the 100% owner of the Greywacke and Preview North Properties, located in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan.

"This ruling is a very positive development for MAS Gold," stated Mr. Ron Netolitzky, Chairman of MAS Gold, states "With this long running dispute now behind us, MAS Gold can much more easily move ahead in achieving its goal of creating an exciting gold producing company in the La Ronge gold belt area of Saskatchewan. MAS Gold would like to thank its entire management group for their diligence in getting this issue settled, as well as our shareholders and greater stakeholders for their patience as MAS pursued this resolution."

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. In the belt, MAS Gold Corp. operates four properties totaling 33, 843 hectares (83, 628 acres), including the Greywacke Lake, Preview-North, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties extending along a total of roughly 60 kilometres of the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt.

MAS Gold's holdings include the Greywacke North, North Lake and Point gold deposits and the historically defined Elizabeth Lake copper-gold volcanic-hosted massive sulphide deposit.

The Greywacke North deposit, which hosts multiple known stratabound, high-grade gold-bearing zones, has an estimated 255,500 tonnes at 9.92 g/t Au (cut-off grade of 5 grams gold/tonne) for 81,500 ounces of gold, plus an Inferred Mineral Resource of an estimated 59,130 tonnes at 7.42 g/t Au for 14,100 ounces of gold (NI 43-101 Technical Report, June 1, 2016).

The North Lake deposit located at Preview North Property is estimated to contain an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14,110,000 t grading 0.92 g/t Au, hence 417,000 contained ounces of gold (NI 43-101 Technical Report, April 10, 2020)

MAS Gold Corp.

Jim Engdahl

President & CEO

For further information about MAS Gold please visit both www.masgoldcorp.com or contact: Lubica Keighery, (778) 889-5476, lubica@masgoldcorp.com

