Founders Metals Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

Edmonton, April 16, 2021 - Founders Metal Inc (TSXV: FDR) (the "Company") (formerly, Avalon Works Inc.) wishes to remind its shareholders of its upcoming annual general and special shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") on Friday April 30, 2021 at 10:00 am Pacific Standard Time at Suite 700 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. We confirm the record date for the Meeting is March 26, 2021 (not to be confused with a previously disclosed date of March 29, 2021), so all persons who are registered shareholders as of the close of business on March 26, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the Meeting. We wish to remind attendees that the Meeting will be held pursuant to COVID-19 health orders currently in place at the time of the meeting and attendees will be required to follow health protocols accordingly.

Founders Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of exploration projects of significant scale and is currently actively developing the Elmtree Gold Project in New Brunswick. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges, and building shareholder value.

Founders is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

