Deep Yellow Limited: HC Wainwright Mining Conference

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to announce that Managing Director and CEO John Borshoff will present at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference on Monday 19 April at 10:30am (ET - United States Eastern Time Zone) / 10.30pm (WST - Australia Western Standard Time).Mr Borshoff will provide an update on the Company's current work activities, including the Tumas Project PFS and DFS, ongoing exploration activities and an overview on the uranium sector.About H.C. Wainwright & Co.H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions and also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





Deep Yellow Ltd.





John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au